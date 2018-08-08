Staff
Camp Counselors
Camp Counselors help you figure out the ins and outs of camp, introduce you to fellow campers through wacky games, lead activities during the day, and make sure you’re having an amazing time at night. Our counselors are active members of their own local Jewish communities, as Moishe House residents or MHWOW hosts, so when you’re back from camp you’ll have ample opportunities to stay in touch! Scroll down below to read the bios of our 2019 Counselors.
Camp Specialists
Camp Specialists are outstanding Jewish educators who come from all over the country to lead our activities and programs, using their unique passion (be it dance, art, theater science, singing, or yoga) to explore Jewish identity, build Jewish community, and demonstrate that there are many ways to NAI!
Come back soon to see who will be joining us this year!
Core Camp Team
Lisa Klig, Camp Director
Loves charades, podcasts, hiking, cat gifs.
lisa.klig@campnainainai.org
Kristen Corradeno, Camp Coordinator
Roey Kruvi, Sr. Director of Immersive Experiences
Surf, travel, read, repeat.
seeyou@campnainainai.org
2019 Counselors
Ari Abramson
I’m Ari, and I live in San Francisco’s Mission District. Despite traveling every week for work, my favorite thing to do is travel. There’s nothing quite like seeing and experiencing new places and cultures. In my every day life, you can find me hiking in California’s mountains, biking through San Francisco, volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club – Excelsior Clubhouse, or catching some rays in Dolores Park.
Ely Benhamo
Ely considers herself a professional schmoozer- by day she works for AIPAC to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel, and at night she’s the hostess with the mostess facilitating programs for the young Jewish community as a resident of MoHo Nob Hill in San Francisco. On a nice day in the bay you can find Ely soaking up the sun on a hike, at a park, or at the beach. Ely is a proud Jewban from Miami who graduated from the University of Florida in 2015- Go Gators! She spent her summers at Camp Ramah Darom as a camper, and later a counselor and swim coach. Her favorite camp activities include being on the lake, arts and crafts, stargazing and ruach!
Ginge Cox
Ginge is an FX mixer for various movie studios in Los Angeles. She loves Israeli food and deep conversation. Her favorite film is tombstone. She loves spiritual and new age literature.
Natalie Eisner
Natalie is thrilled to be coming to Camp Nai Nai Nai as a counselor for the first time this summer! She is a Moishe House Seattle resident who enjoys running, reading, improv, and hosting themed parties. As a child at camp, her greatest accomplishment was having the patience to turn marshmallows into the perfect s’more.
Eric Engelstein
Eric is a native Californian that has always loved performing, being outdoors, and exploring the unknown. He currently works as an Event Director for a beautiful hidden gem in the heart of Hollywood. When he isn’t working, Eric is an avid gamer and anime enthusiast, but that doesn’t stop him from participating in all the funky fun events around town.
Michelle Gooel
Quick snippet on Michelle Gooel. She is originally from West Bloomfield Michigan where she went to school at the University of Michigan. From there she moved to North Carolina for a year to work in tech but decided the tech life was not for her- and either was North Carolina. She then moved to San Francisco where she is currently an Account Executive at Box. Michelle is a huge camp girl and went to Camp Tamakwa for 12 years in Ontario Canada. She was ecstatic when she heard she can relive her glory days at Camp Nai Nai Nai and jumped on the opportunity to be a counselor. Besides camp, her favorite things in life are family, ice cream, and good conversation. She can’t wait to meet you all at camp!
Sam Gutin
Sam is a writer, runner, belly-laugher, and summer enthusiast. He was raised outside of Portland, OR, and moved to San Francisco in 2015. You can find Sam hosting events at Moishe House NoPa in San Francisco with his three wonderful roommates! If you want to nerd out about politics or global news, please come talk to me!
Danielle Klebanov
Danielle spends her normal work days as a Recruiter at an SF Tech Company but LOVED going to day camp as a kid from 5-13 and being a counselor from 14-18. She is so excited to be attending Young Adult Summer Camp for the 3rd year in a row but as a counselor for the first time! Her favorite activities as a kid were singing/cheering/chanting in unison, pool time, and arts & crafts – not much has changed :).
Jacob Kranitz
Jacob is a resident in the Denver Moishe House. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in political science. Jacob went on to spend two years at Cornell Hillel where he lead Birthright trips and helped facilitate a variety of on-campus programs. On the weekends you can find him taking advantage of Colorado’s stunning landscape and checking out a new brewery. During football season, you can find him yelling at the TV as he roots on the Oregon Ducks & Cleveland Browns.
Ben Sadan
Ben Richie Sadan was born in L.A. to Israeli partners, moved together with them and his sister to Israel at the age of three. After growing up and finishing six years in the IDF as a software developer he moved back to the states, now living in MoHo Phoenix!
David Schoenholtz
David was born in Boston and grew up in Bethesda, MD. After living in Vermont and Italy during college, he moved around in his twenties before returning to the DC area in late 2012. David lived in the Moishe House from 2013 to 2016. Growing up, David attended day camps and later worked as both a camp counselor and a teen tour leader for a travel company. In 2018, he staffed a Birthright Israel trip as well as Camp Nai Nai Nai East. David moved to San Diego earlier this year and is thrilled to be a part of the Camp Nai Nai Nai West team.
Kyla Sokoll-Ward
Kyla Sokoll-Ward is a keynote speaker, lover of connection, and professional empath. She creates spaces for millennials to explore their emotional experiences and believes that loneliness can be eliminated by upgrading our empathy skill sets, asking better questions, and creating more meaningful moments together. You can most likely find her in a deep conversation, manifesting magic with a new moon ritual, or snuggled up on the floor with whoever brought the dog.
Molly Wernick, MC & Head Counselor
Molly Wernick cannot WAIT to return to Camp Nai Nai Nai for the fourth time as the Head Counselor and MC! She first fell in love with Jewish summer camp 21 years ago when attending her first summer at Habonim Dror Camp Galil in Bucks County, PA. Ever since then Molly’s been hooked and it’s more than the s’mores! Through her academic and professional career, she swears up and down that every important lesson she learned about teams, grit, and leadership came from her years as a camp counselor. Molly now works for Camp Galil full time as the Director of Community Engagement, helping keep her favorite place strong for generations to come. She also has two side hustles doing ambition coaching for early career professionals and co-running a nyc-based project called “jewsomething.” Molly lives in Philadelphia, Pa with her husband (and co-MC fo’ lyfe) Andrew and Ducky the dog.
2019 Specialists
Dani Berkowitz
Dani J. Berkowitz (she/her) is a Brooklyn-based Edutainer, Community Organizer, and certified Yoni Breathing Instructor. She is currently the Community Associate and Period Management Specialist at Thinx, Inc. as well as the founder and manager of their brand ambassador program, the #THINXLeaders. Dani is deeply committed to accessible and empowered health education at the intersection of spirituality and self-care, so it is a dream come true to represent At The Well at Camp Nai Nai Nai this year.
Lillian Feldman-Hill
Greetings Earthlings! With interests in all fields of science, technology, gaming, and halloween/horror, Lillian can’t wait to talk to you for an uncomfortably long time about your favorite topics. She is a specialist in Jewish/Science education, experiential programming, and using fancy words to sound smart and important. In her free time she likes performing moderately dangerous chemistry experiments, playing too many video games at once, and crushing TF out of nursing school! She lives in Columbus, OH with her two cats, Grimm and Morticia, her snake, Osiris, and her SO.
Amanda Glucklich
Amanda hails from Ann Arbor! Amanda enjoys cooking, farming and generally adding to her homesteading abilities. She lives to eat and play with baby goats. You can find her planning elaborate gatherings, mixing cocktails and ironing cloth napkins. Her favorite band is Third Eye Blind. This is Amanda’s third year and fifth Naix3 and she’s excited to be back with a kick-ass team to have the #bestweekendever with the #bestcampersever!
Lauren Hammond
Lauren Hammond is a RYT, Reiki Master/ Teacher, dancer and therapist. She is based out of San Francisco and works with children, families, and individuals who have experienced trauma through therapy, reiki, and chart readings. She was trained in lotus flow, a vinyasa style yoga, at Laughing Lotus. She has taught yoga in three different countries, in a variety of settings (schools, hospitals, group homes, prisons, outdoors and studios), and with ages 3-99 of all levels and abilities. Her yoga style is playful, fun, spiritual, and grounding. She has been practicing Soca and dancehall dance for the past six years. She has gone to Jamaica to learn from the dancers and lived it in the Caribbean islands, Dominica and St. Lucia. Dance is her way of grounding, empowering, and being part of the community in an authentic way.
Eli Newell
Eli Newell is a Chicago-based director and writer. His world premiere works include: MASQUE MACABRE, an interactive adaptation of five Edgar Allan Poe stories; FAIR GAME, an immersive retelling of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair; and the upcoming COLD TOWN / HOTLINE, a play about the volunteers at a self-help hotline in 1980s Chicago. Eli is currently developing an interactive streaming TV series called ICE HOUSE, which places viewers at the center of a snowy Minnesota treasure hunt. Assistant directing credits include work at the Goodman Theatre, Guthrie Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Northlight Theatre, the Ordway Center, and on Broadway. Eli is also a facilitator for UNSILENCE, an organization dedicated to illuminating hidden injustices through storytelling, the arts, and serious games. Raised in the Twin Cities Jewish community, he a proud alum of Talmud Torah Day School, as well as the Alexander Muss High School in Israel, and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University.
Claire Perelman
Claire is the Jewrotica West Coast Program Facilitator and is based out of Oakland, CA. When she is not discussing Judaism and sex, she is busy exploring the Bay Area and working as a school-based mental health therapist. She is passionate about building Jewish community for her millennial peers, and has previously worked at BCI and Hillel of San Diego. Claire is thrilled to be a part of Camp and invites you to check out one of the Jewrotica programs!