Food & Drink

All meals, snacks, and beverages are included! This won’t be your typical camp food. Our camp chefs work hard to create menus that are filled with healthy, diverse menus that are super tasty to boot!

Camp Nai Nai Nai West offers Kosher-Style meals and snacks (no pork, shellfish, or mixing of meat & dairy), however the food will not be certified Kosher.

Our culinary team will work with each camper to ensure that any dietary restrictions are accounted for. Gluten-free? No problem. Not so great with dairy? You’ll have great options at camp! You’ll have the opportunity to indicate your dietary restrictions when completing your registration form so we can make sure you’re well taken care of during the weekend.

The bar will be open on Friday and Saturday nights, serving beer & wine with dinner and into the evening. Please note that hard liquor will not be served, but our evening festivities will be stimulating enough!