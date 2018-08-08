WEST COAST CAMP

Soquel, CA

August 23 – 25, 2019

What to Expect

Activites

Camp Nai Nai Nai is a choose your own adventure experience. Each day we’ll offer a variety of creative (and unusual) playshops from which you can choose — or opt out. We call our activities “Playshops” because there is no “work” at Camp Nai Nai Nai, and you’re encouraged to pursue your interests, indulge your curiosity, and try something new. Below is a small sample of the many, many activities planned for camp:

Pricing

Registration opens March 1, 2019 and closes August 11, 2019.

Accommodations, Meals & Program

Bunk Cabin – Earliest Bird
$315  until June 16, 2019

Bunk Cabin – Early Bird
$345 until July 14, 2019

Bunk Cabin – General Registration
$375 until August 11, 2019

Private Log Cabin
$525 per person for 2-4 campers

Transportation

Roundtrip Bus Pass
$50 from SFO Airport
$50 from San Francisco

Car Pass
$10 per car

The Savings*

First-Time Camper
$300 with Discount Code “FirstTimeNai”

Returning Camper + Friends
$300 if you refer 2 first-time campers

Group of 4+
Register as a group of 4+ and get an additional $25 off

*Applies to Bunk Cabins only. Contact our staff for more info.

Register

Sleeping Arrangements

Bunk Cabin - $375 - SOLD OUT

Book your bunk! Each cabin has bunk beds for 8-10 people, electricity, and easy access to community bathroom and shower facilities. Campers must bring their own bedding and towels.

Deluxe Cabin - $525 - SOLD OUT

GLAMPING! Each cabin is furnished with two double beds and includes an in-cabin bathroom. Linens and towels are provided. A deluxe log cabin may be booked for 2-3 campers; minimum double occupancy. Rate is per person.

Transportation

Parking Pass - $10
Round-trip Bus from SFO Airport - $50
Round-trip Bus from San Francisco - $50
